Robot welcomes voters at model polling booth in Puducherry

A robot carrying a plate of flower petals welcomed voters at a model polling booth set up at VOC Government Higher Secondary School in the Raj Bhavan constituency during the Assembly polls on Thursday.

Moving along the corridor, the robot greeted visitors and encouraged them to exercise their franchise.

District Election Officer of Puducherry, A. Kulothungan, said that the booth was one of several model polling stations in the Union Territory and had received a positive response from voters.

“This innovative arrangement delighted visitors, who appreciated the robot’s voice messages urging them to vote and help achieve 100 per cent polling,” he said, adding that the robot was brought from Chennai. The spacious venue has multiple voting compartments, and the Election Department deployed the robot to enhance voter engagement.

A senior voter said such an initiative was unprecedented and could motivate more people to participate in the democratic process.

(With inputs from PTI)