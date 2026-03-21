AINRC founder Rangasamy owns assets worth Rs 27.99 cr

PUDUCHERRY: AINRC founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has declared total assets of Rs 27.99 crore, the affidavit filed by him with the Election Commission said on Saturday.

As per the document filed by the veteran leader, the immovable assets owned by him were Rs 21.25 lakh which comprised of two motorcycles, two cars, including a premium sports utility vehicle, one gold ring weighing 12 grams and a pearl chain weighing 12 grams.

He does not own any agricultural land nor any commercial buildings on his name and does not have any criminal proceedings against him, the affidavit said.

The value of immovable assets declared by him are non-agricultural land in Thattanchavady with a market value of Rs 8 crore and two residential buildings located in Thattanchavady village measuring 25,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft respectively.

In these two properties, which are inherited, he has made investments of Rs 28 lakh.

The market value of the properties was Rs 27.78 crore, the affidavit said.

In terms of liabilities, Rangasamy owes Rs 30 lakh to an individual and Rs 5 lakh to another individual. He does not have any pending dues to the government, the affidavit said.

He also clarified that there was no case of conviction or any pending cases against him.

He declared that neither his wife nor his dependents hold any asset or liability, the affidavit added.

Rangasamy filed nominations on Friday for the April 9 Assembly polls.

He filed nominations in Thattanchavady and Mangalam segments.

Thattanchavady has been his pocket borough and now he seeks to retain the constituency.