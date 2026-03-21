BJP leader Namassivayam has Rs 27.78 cr worth of assets

PUDUCHERRY: BJP leader and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Saturday declared movable and immovable assets of Rs 27.78 crore in the affidavit filed for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

He had declared assets of Rs 25.77 crore during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded Namassivayam to contest from the Mannadipet constituency in Puducherry.

As per the affidavit filed by Namassivayam for the April 9 elections, the value of movable assets stood at Rs 16.50 crore and immovable assets were Rs 11.28 crore.

The construction cost that were incurred after the purchase of the immovable properties were Rs 16 lakh, the affidavit said.

The market value of the immovable properties owned by Namassivayam, who holds a diploma in civil engineering was pegged at Rs 23.18 crore, by his wife N Vasanthi at Rs 12.12 crore and his family members was Rs 8.73 crore.

The value of the inherited properties of Namassivayam was worth Rs 3.91 crore, while that of one owned by his wife was Rs 21 crore.The couple has pending dues of Rs 20.90 crore to individuals, banks and financial institutions.

In terms of gold and silver ornaments, Namassivayam holds Rs 15.47 lakh worth in his name, while his wife Rs 56.74 lakh and his family Rs 51.17 lakh, the affidavit added.