TVK goes solo in Puducherry polls, names candidates for 30 seats

PUDUCHERRY: The TVK has announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Puducherry.

The party on Sunday said it will contest all 30 constituencies on its own.

The list includes two women who have been fielded from Mangalam and Kadirkamam in the Puducherry region.

They named A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar as is its nominee in the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment here.

Saravanan Kumar quit the BJP on Saturday following the denial of a ticket to him to seek reelection from the Oussudu reserved segment.

Former AIADMK legislators K A U Asana and L Periyasamy are the TVK nominees to contest from Karaikal (South) and Nettapakkam (reserved) segments, respectively.

Former president of the Puducherry unit of the BJP, V Saminathan has been fielded in Lawspet constituency.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry V J Chandran and former Congress legislator N Dhanavelou are among the party nominees.

The party has also announced the names of its candidates for the remaining constituencies.