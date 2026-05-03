LIVE | Puducherry Results 2026: AINRC-BJP aim to retain power, Cong-DMK eye comeback

Puducherry awaits its electoral verdict on Monday as counting of votes begins at 8 am across six centres, set to determine whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the All India NR Congress, retains power or if the Congress-led alliance succeeds in returning to office.

The NDA, comprising the AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party along with allies AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, faces a determined challenge from the opposition bloc of the Indian National Congress, DMK and VCK. Other contenders include PMK, NTK, CPI, CPI(M), several smaller parties, 117 Independents and actor Vijay’s TVK.

Polling recorded an unprecedented turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since the first Assembly election in 1964, with nearly 13,000 voters casting ballots through the postal system. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between the two main alliances. The NDA pitched its ‘double-engine’ governance model, highlighting welfare measures and employment generation, while attacking the previous Congress-DMK regime.

The opposition countered with allegations of corruption, lack of industrial growth and governance from Delhi, while also flagging concerns over water quality. Statehood for Puducherry re-emerged as a central issue, with most parties backing the demand. Despite underlying strains within alliances during campaigning, the outcome is expected to hinge on voter consolidation in a tightly fought contest, with exit polls indicating an edge for the ruling NDA.