AIADMK seeks cabinet berth in Puducherry NDA government: A Anbazhagan

PUDUCHERRY: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will seek representation in the cabinet of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government set to be formed in Puducherry under Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, party’s state secretary A Anbazhagan said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Anbazhagan, who won from the Uppalam constituency, expressed gratitude to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for giving him the opportunity to contest the recent Assembly elections for the sixth time.

He said the NDA is poised to form the government again in Puducherry under Rangasamy’s leadership, and the party would seek approval from its leadership to secure a cabinet berth.

“No one runs a party for charity,” Anbazhagan remarked, adding that in Puducherry, even first-time legislators have been given key positions such as Speaker and Minister.

Highlighting his political experience, he noted that he has now been elected for the fifth time from the constituency. “The people may have voted for me expecting a higher responsibility,” he said, adding that he would continue to work for the welfare of his constituents.

At present, AINRC is leading in nine constituencies, including Chief Minister N Rangasamy having won the Thattanchavady seat, it's ally BJP leading in three and AIADMK is leading in one, while Congress and DMK are leading in one constituency each and independents in three.