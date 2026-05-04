NDA returns to power in Puducherry with 18-seat win in pro-incumbency mandate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has retained power in Puducherry, securing a total of 18 seats in the 30-member Assembly in a verdict marked by a clear pro-incumbency wave and a fragmented Opposition.
Within the alliance, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four seats. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJK) secured one seat each, completing the NDA’s winning tally. Independents also played a small but notable role, winning three constituencies.
The Opposition, split between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress, managed six seats each, while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) opened its account in the Union Territory with two seats. Its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, won one seat.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy personally registered a dominant performance, winning from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam constituencies. He defeated Neyam Makkal Kazhagam candidate E. Vinayagam in Thattanchavady by 4,441 votes and DMK’s S.S. Rangan in Mangalam by 7,050 votes, reaffirming his strong hold over his traditional constituencies. However, his dual victories mean he will now have to vacate one of the seats.
Several senior leaders from the ruling alliance also secured wins. Home Minister A. Namassivayam (BJP) won from Mannadipet, minister A. John Kumar (BJP) from Mudaliarpet, Transport Minister P.N.R. Thirumurugan from Karaikal (North), Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu (AINRC) from Nettapakkam (SC), and K. Narayanasamy (AINRC) from Ouzhukarai.
The election also saw significant setbacks for major Opposition figures. DMK leader R. Siva, Congress state president and Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam, and BJP state president V.P. Ramalingam were among the prominent losers in a poll that saw several high-profile contests swing against established names.
Among the tightest contests, the highest victory margin was recorded in Kamaraj Nagar, where LJK’s Jose Charles Martin won by 10,205 votes. At the other end of the spectrum, the narrowest margin came in Raj Bhavan, where DMK candidate Vignesh Kannan lost by just 287 votes.
All six Congress rebel candidates also failed to secure victories, underscoring the party’s limited impact in the contest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Minister Rangasamy on the win, stating that Puducherry had reaffirmed its faith in the NDA’s governance model. In a post on X, he said the verdict would “give new impetus to our collective efforts to further enhance good governance,” noting the continuation of development work in the Union Territory.
The result comes amid a broader electoral landscape in the region, with neighbouring Tamil Nadu witnessing a parallel political shift, including actor Vijay-led TVK’s emergence as a new force with wins in two constituencies.
Puducherry, located about 160 km from Chennai and bordered by Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, has once again opted for continuity, returning the NDA to power and reinforcing Rangasamy’s position at the centre of the Union Territory’s political landscape.