NDA returns to power in Puducherry with 18-seat win in pro-incumbency mandate

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has retained power in Puducherry, securing a total of 18 seats in the 30-member Assembly in a verdict marked by a clear pro-incumbency wave and a fragmented Opposition.

Within the alliance, the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) emerged as the single largest party with 12 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four seats. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJK) secured one seat each, completing the NDA’s winning tally. Independents also played a small but notable role, winning three constituencies.

The Opposition, split between Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress, managed six seats each, while the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) opened its account in the Union Territory with two seats. Its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, won one seat.