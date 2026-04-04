Language politics returns: Stalin, Annamalai trade barbs over CBSE plan

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu over the proposed three-language policy under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum for the 2026–27 academic year.

Former state BJP president K Annamalai strongly criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin, accusing him of misrepresenting the Centre’s intentions for political purposes. In a post on X, Annamalai claimed that Stalin frequently raises objections to issues that are “not even remotely close” to what the Union government proposes.

Clarifying the policy, Annamalai explained that students from Grade 6 onward must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. He noted that the framework includes all languages listed in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule, along with other regional languages. Questioning Stalin’s criticism, he asked why the policy was being portrayed as an attempt to impose Hindi.

He also pointed out that the curriculum encourages teaching in a child’s mother tongue or home language during the early years of education. In a pointed remark, Annamalai suggested that Stalin review how languages are implemented in CBSE schools, including those run by individuals associated with his party.

Meanwhile, Stalin has strongly opposed the policy, calling it a deliberate move toward “linguistic imposition.” He argued that, despite claims of promoting Indian languages, the framework indirectly favours Hindi and disadvantages non-Hindi-speaking states.

The Chief Minister further stated that the policy undermines federal principles, creates inequality among students, and places additional pressure on educators. He urged the Union government to respect India’s linguistic diversity and protect the rights of states.

Stalin also called on opposition parties, including those aligned with the NDA in Tamil Nadu, to resist what he described as an attempt to centralise language policy at the expense of regional identity.

(With inputs from ANI)