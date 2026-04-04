TN polls 2026: Srinath enters fray from Thoothukudi as TVK steps up campaign

In Thoothukudi, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Srinath officially filed his nomination on Saturday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2026.

The filing took place in the presence of party leaders, workers, and supporters, who gathered in large numbers to show solidarity. Party members expressed strong confidence in Srinath’s chances, highlighting the party’s growing influence in the constituency and their determination to secure a decisive win.

With several candidates expected to contest, Thoothukudi is shaping up to be a tightly contested seat, prompting intensified campaigning from major political players.

The election, scheduled for April 23 in a single phase, is expected to see a primary contest between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. However, TVK—founded by actor-turned-politician Vijay—is aiming to emerge as a significant third force in key constituencies.

Vijay himself is contesting from two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East, where he faces established leaders from rival parties. As part of its campaign, TVK has put forward promises such as creating “anti-drug protection zones” and offering financial assistance to students, including monthly support for graduates and diploma holders.

The nomination process will conclude on April 6, followed by scrutiny on April 7. Candidates can withdraw until April 9, while vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)