TN vs Centre: Language debate intensifies over CBSE curriculum

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday voiced strong support for Chief Minister MK Stalin over his criticism of the Central Board of Secondary Education three-language curriculum proposal.

Reaffirming the state’s long-standing stance, the minister said Tamil Nadu would firmly adhere to its two-language policy, originally championed by Periyar E V Ramasamy, and would not compromise on its principles under any circumstances. He stressed that the Chief Minister’s message was clear: the state would resist any attempt to impose policies that conflict with its established educational and ideological framework.

Poyyamozhi also revealed that the state had declined financial incentives—reportedly amounting to ₹3,458 crore—rather than accept changes perceived as undermining its policy. He asserted that Tamil Nadu’s education system is deeply rooted in its linguistic and cultural identity, and any move seen as diluting this would be firmly opposed.

Alongside addressing the language policy issue, the minister filed his nomination from the Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency. Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, he highlighted his close connection with constituents and the strength of his alliance’s campaign, predicting a decisive victory.

Earlier, Stalin had criticised the CBSE’s proposed curriculum changes, describing them as a “calculated attempt at linguistic imposition” that, in his view, disproportionately favours Hindi and disadvantages non-Hindi-speaking states. He argued that the policy threatens federal principles, burdens students and teachers, and risks eroding India’s linguistic diversity.

The CBSE plans to roll out the three-language framework in phases starting from the 2026–27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. Under the proposal, students must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages.

Tamil Nadu is set to hold its Assembly elections on April 23 in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)