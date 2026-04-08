443 nominations cleared in 16 Chennai seats; Perambur tops with 49 candidates in fray

CHENNAI: Of the 628 nominations filed across 16 constituencies in Chennai, as many as 443 have been accepted after scrutiny on Tuesday. Since the official figures were not available until late on Tuesday night, the final figure may slightly vary.

More than 176 affidavits were rejected. As of now, Perambur has the highest number of 49 nominations in the accepted status, while Egmore has the lowest at 19.

There was brief confusion over the acceptance of Aadhav Arjuna’s nomination, with some candidates contesting against him alleging that several companies in his wife’s name were not disclosed in his affidavit. However, his nomination was accepted later.

“The returning officer can reject nominations only on issues related to proposers. Independent candidates, backed by the DMK, tried to create an issue over my asset disclosures, even though I have declared all my properties as of March 25,” said Aadhav.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK raised objections to the acceptance of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s nomination in Chepauk-Thiruvalliekeni, alleging he had not fully disclosed his assets. However, his nomination was also accepted.

In districts surrounding Chennai, the Tiruvallur district had 171 nominations accepted, while Chengalpattu accepted 238 and Kancheepuram accepted 125.