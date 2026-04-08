Candidates strike chord with catchy, hyperlocal campaign tunes to woo voters in Tamil Nadu poll battle

TIRUCHY: A campaign van cruises through a Tiruchy street, speakers pumping out a high-energy track that name-drops the candidate in between punchy beats, local slang and promise-filled lyrics. Heads turn, a few youngsters instinctively groove. It’s not a film hit, but a custom-made campaign song, tuned to match the vibe of the constituency.

With electioneering intensifying, candidates across Tamil Nadu are increasingly turning to such personalised songs, signalling a shift from recycled cinema tracks to sharper, hyperlocal messaging.

Studios in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai say requests for candidate-specific tracks have picked up sharply, with composers shaping lyrics and tunes around local issues, voter sentiment and hook-heavy lines designed for social media reels.

DMK candidates such as T Inigo Irudhayaraj, S Kathiravan and TVK candidate Dr Prabhu are among those deploying music as part of their outreach, while AIADMK’s Dr C Vijayabaskar is learnt to be planning the release of a customised campaign song soon.

“Film songs have been reused so often that they have lost their impact. Today, even cinema music is made for reels. A 15-minute speech can be compressed into a one-minute, trendy campaign song that people actually listen to,” said S Kalai, a Pudukkottai-based sound engineer. He added, “These tracks can then be split into multiple portions to create hundreds of short reels.”