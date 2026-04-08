DMK created B-team in AIADMK to split party: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: Hitting back at DMK MP Kanimozhi for calling him a traitor, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged it was the Karunanidhi family that had created its ‘B-team’ within AIADMK to weaken the party — an apparent reference to former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.

Addressing an election campaign at Attur in the district, EPS said, “That (OPS) person is now with them,” adding this will be the last election for the Karunanidhi family. Sharpening his attack on dynastic politics, the AIADMK chief said the leadership in Tamil Nadu should not be confined to one family. He also hit hard on DMK alliance dynamics, accusing the ruling party and its partners of ignoring public welfare.

“Parties should raise the concerns of the people, but the allies in the DMK bloc remained silent whenever issues arose. They did not speak up for the people, even in the Assembly. In return for this loyalty, Stalin reduced the number of seats allotted to them in the upcoming election,” he said.