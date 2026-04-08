DMK created B-team in AIADMK to split party: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: Hitting back at DMK MP Kanimozhi for calling him a traitor, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged it was the Karunanidhi family that had created its ‘B-team’ within AIADMK to weaken the party — an apparent reference to former AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam.
Addressing an election campaign at Attur in the district, EPS said, “That (OPS) person is now with them,” adding this will be the last election for the Karunanidhi family. Sharpening his attack on dynastic politics, the AIADMK chief said the leadership in Tamil Nadu should not be confined to one family. He also hit hard on DMK alliance dynamics, accusing the ruling party and its partners of ignoring public welfare.
“Parties should raise the concerns of the people, but the allies in the DMK bloc remained silent whenever issues arose. They did not speak up for the people, even in the Assembly. In return for this loyalty, Stalin reduced the number of seats allotted to them in the upcoming election,” he said.
“Drug use is increasing rapidly among youngsters. Once AIADMK comes to power, ganja menace will be rooted out within three months,” he added. Criticising the DMK government’s economic management, Palaniswami pointed out the rise in prices of essential commodities such as rice, pulses, and cooking oil, accusing the ruling party of overburdening ordinary citizens while neglecting welfare programmes.
Highlighting AIADMK’s past achievements, he said, “During our tenure, we ensured uninterrupted electricity for irrigation, waived off loan of farmers, and delivered subsidised rations. Amma mini clinics served nearly 7 lakh people daily during the pandemic, and special assistance was provided to pregnant women, differently-abled persons, and senior citizens. Festival relief, including Pongal gifts, was also given to support families.”
EPS campaigned across Salem for AIADMK candidates, addressing multiple election meetings. In Vazhapadi, he spoke in support of P Usharani, the party’s candidate for Yercaud, while in Attur, he campaigned for AP Jayasankaran (Attur candidate) and A Nallathambi (Gangavalli candidate).