ECI orders transfer of TN Chief Secretary Muruganandam, ADGP Davidson

CHENNAI: In a key bureaucratic reshuffle a fortnight ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) S Davidson Devasirvatham.

The ECI, in its communication to the incumbent Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, directed that senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar be appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, and that senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal be appointed as the DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) of the state.

The Commission directed that Muruganandam and Devasirvatham should not be posted in any election-related positions until the completion of the Assembly elections.

A senior IAS officer and a retired IAS officer, whom TNIE spoke to, said that this was a first for Tamil Nadu as they could not recall the ECI transferring a Chief Secretary during elections, at least in recent years.

Within 24 hours of announcing the election schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry on March 15, the ECI transferred the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, the DGP and the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata in West Bengal.