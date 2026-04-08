ECI orders transfer of TN Chief Secretary Muruganandam, ADGP Davidson

CHENNAI: In a key bureaucratic reshuffle a fortnight ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) S Davidson Devasirvatham.
The ECI, in its communication to the incumbent Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, directed that senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar be appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government, and that senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal be appointed as the DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) of the state.
The Commission directed that Muruganandam and Devasirvatham should not be posted in any election-related positions until the completion of the Assembly elections.
A senior IAS officer and a retired IAS officer, whom TNIE spoke to, said that this was a first for Tamil Nadu as they could not recall the ECI transferring a Chief Secretary during elections, at least in recent years.
Within 24 hours of announcing the election schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry on March 15, the ECI transferred the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, the DGP and the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata in West Bengal.
Hence, the transfer of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary is the second such action by the ECI during this poll season, which has elections under way in Kerala and Assam as well.
Sai Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Commissioner of Revenue Administration. During the previous AIADMK regime, Sai Kumar was Secretary to the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sai Kumar is likely to assume charge at the State Secretariat within a few hours.
The ECI directive also stated that the Commission’s directions must be implemented with immediate effect and that a compliance report be sent regarding the joining of the above officers by 6 pm on Wednesday.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on March 28, urged the ECI to immediately transfer 11 top officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP (HoPF) G Venkatraman, to ensure a free, fair and level playing field during the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The party’s list also included Davidson.
On April 2, the ECI ordered the transfer of Venkatraman and instead posted Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore, DGP (Training), as the DGP (HoPF). A few other senior IPS officers were also transferred, besides Thoothukudi Collector K Elambahavath and Salem Collector R Brindha Devi.
After Dr Rathore took charge, there were reports, which were not officially confirmed by him, that he had instructed Superintendents of Police in districts and other officials not to take instructions from senior officers who were not in their direct chain of command.