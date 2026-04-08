Ex-minister Senthil Balaji’s presence reshapes Coimbatore South dynamics

COIMBATORE: As two youth from North India haggled with an auto-rickshaw driver for a ride to Isha Yoga Centre right in front of the auto stand at Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand, a TNSTC bus driver honked impatiently, trying to manoeuvre his vehicle into the stand. Chaos, it seems, is synonymous with Coimbatore.

Office-goers, college students, and shoppers carrying bags of fresh clothes and household items purchased from the bustling commercial establishments along the road, all struggled to cross the busy Nanjappa Road beneath the two-tier flyover. Buses, cars, two-wheelers, and auto-rickshaws only added to the familiar frenzy of the city.

“For more than two decades, the Gandhipuram bus stand has remained the same, with entrance and exit points witnessing chaos every day. The city corporation officials should have given land and extended the town bus stand, considering the increasing buses and passengers who depend on the service every day to commute across the city and suburbs,” says V Raju, an auto driver.

“The foot overbridge was demolished because of the flyover construction. There is no sign of setting up the foot-over bridge or subway to help pedestrians,” says T Shanmugaraja, a resident of Periyanaickenpalayam, who keeps travelling to the city for work.