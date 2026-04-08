Fake posts, AI videos cloud election campaign in TN

MADURAI: With the election round the corner, the candidates have to take on not just the political barbs, but also the fake posts and AI-generated videos, particularly those targeting specific user groups.

A few days ago, a social media post cited a purported news channel clip that quoted former Madurai mayor and AIADMK candidate for Thiruparankundram VV Rajan Chellappa promising to remove religious structure in Thiruparankundram Hill. When the post went viral, the candidate claiming the post to be completely fake.

Speaking to the TNIE, Chellappa said,”This post is aimed at creating division. Some Muslim community members also reached out to me, and I clarified that the news is a fabricated one. Posts like these not only distort our party’s stance but also damage my reputation.”

Besides the post attributed to Chellappa, one about DMK candidate for Thiruparankundram, Krithika Thangapandian, promising creation of special law on Thiruparankundram was also widely circulated. In her response, Krithika said, “Our IT wing has already filed a cybercrime complaint with the police.”

These sensitive topics apart, many posts are doing the rounds to solicit support for particular political parties. A social media post that was also attributed to a TV channel said people associated with a masjid in Vellore are urging Muslim communities to support the DMK.

Another post alleged Nagapattinam MLA Aloor Shanavas saying that as he is from a minority religion, he was ostracised in his party, the VCK.