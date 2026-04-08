Nominations of all key poll players pass EC officials’ scrutiny; over 2,400 rejected in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The nominations of key leaders of all political parties, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, NTK chief coordinator Seeman and TVK president Vijay (in Perambur and Tiruchy East) have been accepted as valid after scrutiny by election officials.

According to data available on the ECI portal, till 12.10 am on Wednesday, of the 7,599 nominations received, over 4,994 have been accepted as valid, around 2,458 rejected, and 11 have withdrawn their nominations. The status of 136 nominations is yet to be updated.

The nominations of BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant and BJP women’s wing chairperson Vanathi Srinivasan, have all been accepted as valid.

In Chennai, AIADMK functionaries demanded that the nomination of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin should not be accepted, citing various reasons. However, elections officials accepted his papers. Similarly, officials initially stopped scrutiny of papers filed by TVK functionary Aadhav Arjuna, but his nomination was later accepted. In Perambur, the AIADMK and DMK opposed the acceptance of Vijay’s nomination.

The nominations of candidates contesting the Kallakurichi Assembly constituency from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi were rejected due to a delay in submitting the Form A-B. In Gobichettipalayam, the acceptance of K A Sengottaiyan’s nomination was delayed after the AIADMK raised objections regarding the affidavit he had filed.