Off the cuff: When rain stalled the rally

When rain stalled the rally
A sudden late-morning shower offered welcome respite to Chennai residents, drawing passersby to shelter outside a gym on North Usman Road. With the poll campaign under way, functionaries of TVK also paused there. Party general secretary Bussy Anand arrived soon after and briefly stepped inside. Some functionaries were seen consuming alcohol in public view. The moment, though fleeting, drew muted disapproval from onlookers. Once Anand re-emerged, the group quickly regrouped and moved on, resuming their campaign as the rain eased and normalcy returned to the bustling stretch.
S Guruvanmikanathan
Seeman scripts a surprise hit
There was palpable curiosity over actor-turned-politician Vijay’s nomination, particularly his asset declaration. Many assumed his affidavit would top the download charts; after all, star power usually travels fast. But the numbers told a different story. The most downloaded affidavit was that of Seeman. By a wide margin. Seeman notched up nearly 20 lakh downloads, while Vijay stood at around three lakh, a gap hard to ignore. What was expected to be a box-office-style sweep turned into a surprise hit for Seeman, leaving the reasons open to interpretation.
Subashini Vijayakumar