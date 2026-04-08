Off the cuff: When rain stalled the rally

Seeman scripts a surprise hit

There was palpable curiosity over actor-turned-politician Vijay’s nomination, particularly his asset declaration. Many assumed his affidavit would top the download charts; after all, star power usually travels fast. But the numbers told a different story. The most downloaded affidavit was that of Seeman. By a wide margin. Seeman notched up nearly 20 lakh downloads, while Vijay stood at around three lakh, a gap hard to ignore. What was expected to be a box-office-style sweep turned into a surprise hit for Seeman, leaving the reasons open to interpretation.

Subashini Vijayakumar