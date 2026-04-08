Scams, stalled schemes marked EPS rule: CM Stalin

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is indulging in slander as he does not have any achievements to highlight about his previous tenure as CM.

Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance candidates in the nine constituencies in the district, he said corruption was rampant under Palaniswami’s rule, with even sitting ministers getting investigated in the gutka scam.

Referring to Palaniswami’s earlier remarks critical of the DMK government’s Vidiyal Payanam scheme, which offers ticketless travel for women in government buses, Stalin said though AIADMK had promised ticketless travel for elderly people in 2016, it failed to take shape.

Stalin also said the collapse of a portion of a bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore by the National Highways Authority of India, was indicative of the governance they could deliver. Listing out the welfare schemes implemented by his government, the chief minister said the AIADMK and the BJP would undo all the achievements if it comes to power. Alleging that the “assignment” given to Palaniswami was to allow the BJP to take roots in Tamil Nadu, he said he would never allow that.