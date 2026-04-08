Scams, stalled schemes marked EPS rule: CM Stalin

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is indulging in slander as he does not have any achievements to highlight about his previous tenure as CM.
Addressing a rally in support of the DMK-led alliance candidates in the nine constituencies in the district, he said corruption was rampant under Palaniswami’s rule, with even sitting ministers getting investigated in the gutka scam.
Referring to Palaniswami’s earlier remarks critical of the DMK government’s Vidiyal Payanam scheme, which offers ticketless travel for women in government buses, Stalin said though AIADMK had promised ticketless travel for elderly people in 2016, it failed to take shape.
Stalin also said the collapse of a portion of a bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore by the National Highways Authority of India, was indicative of the governance they could deliver. Listing out the welfare schemes implemented by his government, the chief minister said the AIADMK and the BJP would undo all the achievements if it comes to power. Alleging that the “assignment” given to Palaniswami was to allow the BJP to take roots in Tamil Nadu, he said he would never allow that.
Stalin appealed to the people to ensure that the alliance’s candidates won in all the nine constituencies of the district. Reiterating that the “super star” of the election is the DMK’s manifesto and the “Illatharasi Scheme (`8,000 coupons for women to buy home appliances) in particular, he said DMK has always delivered on its poll promises, unlike the AIADMK.
Alliance leaders, including VCK president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is also the candidate from Vriddachalam constituency in the district, and former TNCC president KS Alagiri also spoke at the function.
Thirumavalavan said the DMK-led alliance’s victory is certain for three reasons — the strength of the coalition, the achievements of the DMK government and the manifesto of the DMK.
He said though the principal opponent is projected as AIADMK, the party is only a mask. Contending that the real enemies are the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, he said the VCK has bound itself strong to the DMK-led alliance to prevent these forces from taking roots in the social justice soil of Tamil Nadu, which is now being guided by Stalin.
Premalatha, in her speech, said the DMK would form the government for the seventh time. She said late DMK president and CM M Karunanidhi and her late party founder Vijayakanth will be the guiding forces, ensuring the victory of the alliance.