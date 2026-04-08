Tamil Nadu sees 34% rise in first-time voters compared to 2024 Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: The number of first-time voters in Tamil Nadu in the 18-19 age group has increased by around 33.6% from 10.9 lakh, during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, to 14.6 lakh now, as per the figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Chennai on Tuesday.

The figures showed that the total size of the electorate, which had shrunk to 5.67 crore in the final roll released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, marginally increased by 6.36 lakh to 5.73 crore as of Monday, the last day for filing of nominations.

This is after the addition of those who submitted Form 6 for inclusion after the release of final SIR rolls on February 13. These newly added voters will also be eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly election.

The sharp increase of first-time voters assumes significance as their proportion of the total electorate has also increased compared to 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the LS polls, the first-time voters (18-19 age group) were 1.8% of the electorate of 6.23 crore.

While the total number of voters has now reduced to 5.73 crore due to the SIR exercise, the percentage of first-time electorate has increased from 1.8% to 2.5%.