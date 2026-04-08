Not just a party contest, but a fight to protect Tamil Nadu’s self-respect: DMK’s Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday said the ongoing Jolarpet Assembly bypoll is “an election to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s self-respect,” emphasising that it is more than just a contest between political parties.

Addressing a gathering at Pudupettai Sandhaimedu near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district, Kanimozhi, also a Member of Parliament, campaigned for DMK candidate Kavitha, interacting with residents and seeking their support.

Taking aim at Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, she alleged that he connects with the public only during election periods and remains largely absent otherwise. She claimed his routine centres on travelling between Edappadi, Chennai and Delhi — including meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah — without substantive engagement with the people of Tamil Nadu.

Citing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, she said the election is “not merely between political parties but between Tamil Nadu and forces opposed to its interests,” adding that it is about upholding the State’s dignity, ensuring it does not bow its head, and securing the future of its people.

Kanimozhi also criticised the Union government over financial allocations, alleging, "Funds due to Tamil Nadu, amounting to Rs 3,600 crore for education, have been withheld, while states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are being provided financial support. Conditions are being imposed linking funding to the promotion of Hindi." She added that funds for water-related projects in the state are also inadequate.

Highlighting language concerns, she referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about not knowing Tamil and said, "While there are many people willing to teach Tamil, the Union government has failed to contribute to the growth of the language or support Tamil students, even as schemes are often named only in Hindi. Many central government schemes are named in Hindi, making them less accessible to non-Hindi speakers. Take the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, for example; people often do not understand the meaning of such names."

Targeting Palaniswami, she added, "He went back on his earlier statement of not aligning with the BJP. The public will teach him a lesson in this election."

She further highlighted the DMK government's welfare measures, saying, "The free electricity scheme for farmers was originally introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The current Chief Minister has announced the provision of new electric motors for farmers without installing electricity meters." She also noted that college students currently receive financial assistance of Rs 1,000, which will be increased to Rs 1,500 if the DMK returns to power.

On the education front, she added, "The laptop scheme, which was discontinued during the previous regime, has been revived by the current government. Three-and-a-half million students will receive laptops upon the DMK returning to power."

Kanimozhi urged voters to support DMK candidate Kavitha in Jolarpet and rally behind the Rising Sun symbol.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

