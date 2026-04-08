TN will become regressive state if 'Sanghi group' win polls: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu will become a regressive state if the "Sanghi group", win the April 23 Assembly election, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

The deputy CM also called upon people to reject the AIADMK-led NDA in the polls lest the state become regressive.

He argued that the ensuing election was very crucial in defeating the NDA and voting the DMK to power for more development in the state.

"This would also defeat the intentions of a hostile government in Delhi that is disinclined to provide funds to Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

The DMK youth wing leader told party members, "The countdown for polls has begun. We have only 15 days left. Take up door campaign, explain DMK’s programmes and schemes to people and ensure the DMK registers a resounding win."

(With inputs from PTI)