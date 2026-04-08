Two Vellore businessmen attacked by ex-minister’s supporters

TIRUPATTUR: Two businessmen from Vellore were allegedly attacked by supporters of AIADMK Tirupattur secretary and Jolarpet candidate KC Veeramani when they went to raise objections to his nomination at the Natrampalli tahsildar’s office on Tuesday. The Natrampalli police registered a case and arrested five persons in connection with the incident.

Veeramani, an ex-minister, had filed his nomination on April 6 for the Jolarpet Assembly constituency. According to police, the businessmen, Ramamurthy and Jayaprakash, approached officials alleging discrepancies in Veeramani’s affidavit and linking him to a land dispute.

They also claimed a complaint raised during the 2021 polls on the same issue is pending. The duo was allegedly assaulted on the tahsildar’s office premises, reportedly in the presence of police personnel. Police intervened, escorted them out, and admitted them to a nearby hospital. An inquiry is under way.

Earlier, similar allegations had reached the Madras HC and later the SC, both of which dismissed Veeramani’s plea to quash the complaint.