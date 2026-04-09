Even if I forget, people won't forget him 'falling' at Sasikala's feet: Udhayanidhi takes dig at EPS

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday flayed Edappadi K Palaniswami for his "pandemic remark" targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that while being "obsessed" with criticising him, the AIADMK supremo was "indulging in slander" against his father.

Addressing a poll campaign at Ponneri (SC) in support of the Congress candidate Durai Chandrasekar, Udhayanidhi said even if he tried to move past the image of Palaniswami prostrating before VK Sasikala, former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the public was "not prepared to forget it."

The AIADMK general secretary has been targeting him, but now suddenly latched on to CM Stalin, said Udhayanidhi.

"In criticising me, AIADMK chief Palaniswami stopped short of using abusive words against me. But now he left me and latched on to our Chief Minister, making slanderous remarks," Udhayanidhi said.

On April 8, while campaigning in Chennai, Palaniswami targeted Stalin, saying during the DMK regime there was no drought, flood or cyclone.

"Had the pandemic emerged, then he (CM) would have gone (died) in the pandemic", Palaniswami had remarked, drawing sharp condemnation from the Chief Minister and the DMK.

Udhayanidhi further said that Palaniswami had recently made some allegedly objectionable remarks against him. "He seems to be obsessed with criticising me," the DMK youth wing secretary said.

Clarifying that he did not wish Palaniswami ill, Udhayanidhi sarcastically remarked, "I wish you a long life to serve as permanent general secretary of the AIADMK."