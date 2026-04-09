Tamil Nadu poll heat: EC in the crossfire over Chief Secretary transfer

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has expressed concern over the Election Commission’s (EC) recent decision to replace Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary, warning that such actions risk turning the poll body into an “imperium in imperio,” a term the Supreme Court cautioned against in a previous judgement.

In a post on X ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Chidambaram said, “A few years ago, the Supreme Court in a judgement cautioned against the ECI becoming an 'imperium in imperio'...That was a prescient observation.”

He argued that the Court’s warning is particularly relevant today, citing the administrative transfer in Tamil Nadu and the treatment of four Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs as examples of potential overreach. “The transfer of an upright, efficient and unbiased Chief Secretary in TN and the dismissive manner in which the ECI dealt with four MPs of the TMC seem to substantiate the apprehension of the Supreme Court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on the EC, accusing it of acting in a “one-sided” manner and allegedly favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a post on X on Wednesday, Stalin said, “I strongly condemn the Election Commission, which is fully active in the electoral field without taking to the field to directly campaign in support of the BJP, for now engaging in a one-sided, overreaching political action by replacing Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary.”

He added, “The Election Commission, tasked with conducting fair and free elections, executing the orders of the BJP under its rule is a matter of shame. The constitutional protection granted to the Election Commission is not for doing election work for the BJP.” Stalin also pointed out that the Centre had not replaced top government and police officials in other states going to the polls.