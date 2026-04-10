Election flying squad inspects helicopter carrying BJP leader K Annamalai in Ooty

OOTY: Election flying squad officials in Ooty on Friday inspected a helicopter carrying BJP leader K Annamalai shortly after he arrived in the Nilgiris district for campaign activities ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Annamalai, a BJP Working Committee member and former Tamil Nadu BJP president, had flown from Coimbatore to Ooty to campaign in support of BJP candidate Bhojarajan, who is contesting from the Ooty Assembly constituency. Upon landing, officials carried out a routine inspection of the aircraft as part of enforcement measures under the Model Code of Conduct. Authorities said such checks are being intensified across poll-bound regions to ensure compliance with election regulations.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity in the state ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, with counting of votes set for May 4.

In parallel, political exchanges between major parties have escalated. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, referencing past allegations linked to the 2G spectrum case. He warned that continued alignment with Chief Minister MK Stalin could lead to legal complications and alleged that the DMK is effectively controlled by the Karunanidhi family.

Responding to the remarks, Kanimozhi, who has been actively campaigning for DMK candidates, accused opposition leaders of being disconnected from public concerns. She said the election is critical for protecting Tamil Nadu’s “self-respect” and urged voters to support the DMK.

Separately, earlier this week, election flying squads along with Income Tax officials conducted searches at multiple locations linked to former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, who has been accused in an alleged international drug trafficking case. Authorities are investigating claims that large sums of money may have been stored for distribution to voters.

(With inputs from ANI)