Tamil Nadu: Ahead of April 23 polls, DMK receives boost from Christian community leader

CHENNAI: Christian minority representatives on Thursday extended their support to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling continued backing from sections of minority communities.

Raja Freeman, Chairman of CSI Zion Church, said the Christian community stands firmly with the DMK and expects the party to return to power.

“We are gathered here to show our support to the DMK… we are expecting the DMK government to re-establish our Chief Minister again for the seventh time. The Christian community and minority community will support the work of the DMK,” Freeman said, speaking to ANI.

The endorsement is being viewed as politically significant, as Christians and Muslims together account for an estimated 15% of Tamil Nadu’s electorate and have traditionally supported the DMK-led alliance.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are attempting to make inroads into this vote base. The party has intensified outreach efforts, including engagements with church leaders in Chennai, as it seeks to position itself as a challenger in the emerging electoral contest.

The Christian support for DMK also comes as the party steps up campaign activities. Chief Minister M K Stalin, contesting from Kolathur, recently campaigned by taking a Chennai Metro ride from Chennai Central to DMS station, interacting with commuters and appealing for public support.

His son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has also been actively campaigning, including door-to-door outreach in Chennai’s Triplicane constituency.