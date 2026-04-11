DMK urges Election Commission to revoke TN Chief Secretary’s transfer

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday criticised the Election Commission of India’s decision to transfer Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appoint M Sai Kumar in his place, calling the move "arbitrary and unreasonable".

In a representation to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on April 9, DMK treasurer and MP T R Baalu said the order, issued on April 8, did not cite any reasons for the transfer. He pointed out that no major political party had raised complaints against Muruganandam, questioning the basis for the decision.

Baalu emphasised that administrative continuity was crucial, especially as the Assembly election process is underway. “The government cannot come to a standstill during elections. The Chief Secretary plays a key role in overseeing day-to-day administration,” he said.

Highlighting that Muruganandam has been serving as Chief Secretary for over a year and a half, Baalu noted that he is best placed to ensure the smooth functioning of governance during the election period, when political leadership is largely engaged in campaigning.

The DMK also underlined that several routine matters, including file clearances and court-related issues, need attention in the run-up to the announcement of election results.

Urging immediate intervention, Baalu requested the Commission to withdraw its April 8 order and reinstate Muruganandam as Chief Secretary to ensure continuity and stability in the state administration.