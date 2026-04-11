Auto ride politics: Anbil Mahesh hits campaign trail in driver’s seat

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday undertook a unique election outreach by driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of the Thiruverumbur constituency.

The campaign, aimed at connecting with the local workforce, saw him drive along key roads, followed by a large procession of supporters and members of the auto drivers’ community, according to a release.

The event began at the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) office inside the BHEL campus in Tiruchirappalli, where a large number of auto drivers gathered to extend their support.

Poyyamozhi then drove an auto-rickshaw through major roads in the constituency, symbolising solidarity with the community. Hundreds of auto drivers joined the rally, forming a large procession that drew public attention.

Participants said the event was organised to highlight the minister’s connection with the working class and to acknowledge his welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru campaigned in the Ponmalai area of the Thiruverumbur constituency in Tiruchirappalli in support of DMK candidate Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nehru highlighted Poyyamozhi’s role in implementing various welfare schemes in Tiruchirappalli and praised developments in the education sector.

He said Anbil Mahesh’s performance in the School Education Department over the past five years has been highly commendable. He also noted that projects such as a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium were brought to the Thiruverumbur constituency through his efforts. He appealed to voters to elect him with a large margin.

The Thiruverumbur Assembly constituency falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go to the polls on April 23 along with the rest of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Poyyamozhi of the DMK defeated P Kumar of the AIADMK. He had also won the seat in 2016, defeating Kalaichelvan D of the AIADMK. In 2011, S Senthilkumar of the DMDK won the constituency, defeating K N Seharan of the DMK.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)