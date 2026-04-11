Tamil Nadu polls: DMK’s TKS Elangovan escalates attack on BJP over women’s quota, metro row

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning its record on women’s reservation and governance decisions, as campaigning intensifies ahead of the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged that the Women’s Reservation Bill has been “kept pending for over 15 years” and accused the BJP-led Centre of inaction since coming to power in 2014. “What did they do in the last 11 years?” he asked, adding that several legislative moves by the ruling party were driven by political considerations rather than public welfare.

He also criticised earlier laws introduced by the BJP, referring to them as politically motivated and controversial in intent.

Elangovan further escalated his attack over recent remarks linking metro rail projects to electoral outcomes, accusing the BJP of “blackmail politics.” He cited the cases of proposed metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai, alleging that both initiatives had been previously turned down despite the cities’ industrial and commercial significance.

“Are they saying people will get development only if they vote for them?” he said, calling the approach inappropriate for a national party.

The controversy comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, scheduled for April 23, with counting set for May 4. Chennai is among the key political battlegrounds as parties intensify their campaigns across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)