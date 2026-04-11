In DMK stronghold, Udhayanidhi’s battle signals more than just a win

As Tamil Nadu heads into another high-stakes election, Udhayanidhi Stalin has taken centre stage in Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni. Representing the constituency in the heart of Chennai, the Deputy Chief Minister is seeking a fresh mandate from a seat long regarded as a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The DMK is contesting 164 seats, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance against the AIADMK-led NDA in the state.

With polling scheduled for April 23 across 234 constituencies, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni has drawn considerable attention as Udhayanidhi steps up his campaign—holding roadshows, meeting residents, and moving through packed streets with party workers. The effort underscores both confidence and visibility, as the DMK looks to retain one of its safest urban bases.

This, however, is more than a routine re-election bid. Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, represents the party’s next generation, lending a broader political significance to the contest. The sitting MLA faces Adhirajaram of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in what is, on paper, a straight fight between the ruling DMK and the principal opposition.

Despite being widely seen as a DMK bastion, the seat remains politically significant—not so much for the likely outcome, but for what it signals about the party’s hold over urban voters and the acceptance of its leadership transition.

At the core of Udhayanidhi’s campaign is a sharp framing of the election as a “Delhi vs Tamil Nadu” battle. He has repeatedly accused the Centre of attempting to exert control over the state through the AIADMK, positioning the DMK as a defender of Tamil Nadu’s autonomy.

This narrative draws on a familiar Dravidian theme—state rights versus central authority—which continues to resonate strongly with urban voters in Chennai.

The campaign has also seen an intense war of words between DMK and AIADMK leaders. Udhayanidhi has accused the opposition of aligning too closely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and warned that an AIADMK-led government could push the state “backwards.” Opposition leaders, in turn, have attacked the DMK on governance and delivery.

On the ground, however, the contest is centred on welfare and delivery. The DMK has leaned heavily on its “Dravidian model,” highlighting schemes such as free bus travel for women, expanded school breakfast programmes, and financial assistance for households. Promises like ₹8,000 coupons for home appliances and expanded welfare coverage are being projected as evidence of continuity and governance.

The AIADMK has responded with its own welfare-heavy pitch, including direct cash transfers and subsidies, while questioning the implementation and intent behind DMK schemes.

Taken together, the contest reflects two overlapping battles: one local, focused on welfare delivery and voter benefits, and another at the state level, shaped by identity, autonomy, and the broader political direction of Tamil Nadu.

Even as larger political messaging dominates, local issues continue to influence voter priorities. In Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, concerns such as traffic congestion, monsoon flooding, ageing civic infrastructure, and rising living costs remain central to how residents assess governance.

In the 2021 elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin defeated A V A Kassali of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) by 69,355 votes.

Polling for the single-phase Assembly elections will be held on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA)—which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK—and the NDA, led by AIADMK with the BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, potentially turning the contest into a three-way fight.

(With inputs from ANI)