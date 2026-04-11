Vijay calls for 'final sprint' as TVK intensifies campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

NEW DELHI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday kicked off what he called the party’s “final sprint” ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, urging cadres to intensify door-to-door campaigning in the crucial run-up to polling.

In a post on X, Vijay described party workers as “comrades” and called for sustained grassroots outreach over the next ten days, stressing disciplined booth-level mobilisation and direct voter contact to consolidate support for TVK.

He asked booth-level convenors and volunteers to visit households morning and evening in their respective localities and appeal to voters to back TVK candidates, who will contest under the party’s “whistle” symbol. Framing the campaign as a mission for “generational change,” he said the effort should be treated as a collective push toward establishing what he described as “true people’s rule.”

Party functionaries at state and district levels were also instructed to coordinate closely with candidates and ensure unified field operations, with an emphasis on door-to-door engagement and coordinated campaigning.

Vijay asserted confidence in the party’s prospects, stating that “victory is certain” and that Tamil Nadu would witness a “victorious procession” leading to what he called a new democratic era.