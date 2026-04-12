100 inmates of Kilpauk mental health institute set to exercise franchise in upcoming TN polls

CHENNAI: Around 100 inmates of the Government Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk, Chennai, are all set to exercise their franchise at a special polling booth to be established on the premises of the mental health facility, which falls under the Villivakkam Assembly Constituency. Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the names of 50 voters, out of the earlier 150, were removed from the list.

Institute of Mental Health Director Dr M Malaiappan told TNIE that the deletions occurred due to reasons such as inmates being discharged or reunited with their families, deaths, and certifications from doctors regarding the inmates’ decision-making ability.

It may be noted that the inmates were allowed to vote for the first time in the general elections in 2019, and have been casting their votes in all subsequent elections. They were given voter identity cards with the institute address, as many do not have family or relatives.