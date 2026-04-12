Chasing shade, not just votes: Heatwave takes toll on campaigning candidates

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: With the mercury hovering around 40°C in various parts of the state, and the Assembly election right around the corner, poll campaigns are getting shaped less by political strategy and more by the relentless summer heat. Electioneering now moves with the sun, with leaders and cadres adjusting their schedules to brave the heat, all the while sustaining their voter outreach initiatives.
Campaigning now unfolds in carefully timed stretches in Tiruchy — what begins by early morning, pauses during the peak afternoon heat, and resumes only after sundown. While party workers distribute caps and scarves, leaders urge their supporters to stay hydrated as they campaign through packed neighbourhoods and marketplaces.
The physical strain, however, is painfully evident. For instance, in Thanjavur, AIADMK candidate Elamathi Subramanian fainted during a poll campaign recently. The incident, which underscored the risks posed by prolonged heat exposure, has prompted candidates to adopt stricter precautions, even as the pace of campaigning stays intense.
Senior leaders, particularly those in their seventies, are adapting their routines to stay safe. Minister KN Nehru now begins his campaign at 7 am and wraps up by 11 am. “I avoid hot beverages like coffee and tea, and prefer juices,” said the 73-year-old veteran, while noting that providing refreshments to large gatherings is restricted by election expenditure norms.
He added that cadres have been advised to carry their own water, and campaigning resumes only after 3.30 pm, once the heat subsides. Dismissing the need for a dedicated medical team, he pointed out that primary health centres are accessible within short distances across Tiruchy.
Even so, there remain quiet concerns within the minister’s circle. His son, MP Arun Nehru, acknowledged the toll such schedules can take. “We keep asking him (KN Nehru) to slow down, but he remains committed. Though he prefers not to have assistance, a few trusted cadres are always around to keep an eye on his health,” Arun said, adding that forecasts of continuing heatwave conditions could make campaigning tougher in the coming days.
R Manoharan, AIADMK candidate from Srirangam and a former whip, echoed similar concerns. At 70, he finds the heat physically demanding but draws energy from public support. “Standing for long hours is difficult, but people’s enthusiasm keeps me going,” he said. Like many others, he has also shifted to a lighter routine — staying in shaded areas, drinking plenty of water, and relying on a simple diet, comprising fruits, juices, and staples such as idlis and dosas.
Adapting to the situation, party cadres have increasingly opted for mobile campaigns during the course of the day. “Unlike previous elections, this time, the heat is dictating our schedule, making afternoon campaigning nearly impossible. Hence, we are relying more on mobile campaign units to maintain visibility during the day,” said an AIADMK functionary.
Mobile units like autos, vans and mini-trucks equipped with speakers have become a common sight during early afternoon hours, looping recorded speeches, party slogans and candidates’ appeals through neighbourhoods. Parties point out that the approach helps sustain outreach without exposing cadres to heat-related risks.
Despite such novel methods, grassroots workers continue to bear the brunt in most cases. “We carry water bottles wherever we go. At present, we are avoiding campaigning in the afternoon hours, but after next week, when the final stretch of electioneering starts, we might not be able to follow the schedules, and may mostly conduct full-fledged campaigns,” said R Prabhu, DMK’s booth-level agent in Madurai.
At the organisational level, parties are taking steps to reduce discomfort for supporters. M Suresh Kumar, regional IT wing chief of AIADMK in Tiruchy, said efforts are under way to inform people about campaign timings in advance to avoid long waiting hours. “We also advise elderly supporters not to travel extensively and instead participate within their local areas,” he said, adding that younger cadres are regularly reminded to stay hydrated.
Moreover, evening meetings often see better public participation. “Even if candidates come in the afternoon, people are not willing to gather under the scorching sun. However, evening meetings see better participation,” said a resident, K Kalirajan from Ramanathapuram.
Meanwhile, medical experts warn that caution is essential. Dr MA Aleem, a neurologist in Tiruchy, noted that the summer has been unusually harsh this year, with heatwave conditions setting in early.
“People of all age groups, including youth participating in campaigns, are at risk,” he said.
Advising the public to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, Aleem said it is better to wear light cotton clothes, and maintain regular water intake. Campaigns should be scheduled before noon and after 4 pm, and senior leaders should ideally be accompanied by medical support, he stressed.