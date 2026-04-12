Chasing shade, not just votes: Heatwave takes toll on campaigning candidates

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: With the mercury hovering around 40°C in various parts of the state, and the Assembly election right around the corner, poll campaigns are getting shaped less by political strategy and more by the relentless summer heat. Electioneering now moves with the sun, with leaders and cadres adjusting their schedules to brave the heat, all the while sustaining their voter outreach initiatives.

Campaigning now unfolds in carefully timed stretches in Tiruchy — what begins by early morning, pauses during the peak afternoon heat, and resumes only after sundown. While party workers distribute caps and scarves, leaders urge their supporters to stay hydrated as they campaign through packed neighbourhoods and marketplaces.

The physical strain, however, is painfully evident. For instance, in Thanjavur, AIADMK candidate Elamathi Subramanian fainted during a poll campaign recently. The incident, which underscored the risks posed by prolonged heat exposure, has prompted candidates to adopt stricter precautions, even as the pace of campaigning stays intense.

Senior leaders, particularly those in their seventies, are adapting their routines to stay safe. Minister KN Nehru now begins his campaign at 7 am and wraps up by 11 am. “I avoid hot beverages like coffee and tea, and prefer juices,” said the 73-year-old veteran, while noting that providing refreshments to large gatherings is restricted by election expenditure norms.

He added that cadres have been advised to carry their own water, and campaigning resumes only after 3.30 pm, once the heat subsides. Dismissing the need for a dedicated medical team, he pointed out that primary health centres are accessible within short distances across Tiruchy.