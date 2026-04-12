Tamil Nadu Elections

CPI condemns centre’s letter over incentive for paddy

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters in Denkanikottai while participating in election campaign for Thalli CPI candidate and sitting MLA T Ramachandran.
Thalli MLA T Ramachandran interacts with voters during an election campaign at Bettamugilalam village in Krishnagiri district on Saturday.
Thalli MLA T Ramachandran interacts with voters during an election campaign at Bettamugilalam village in Krishnagiri district on Saturday.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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KRISHNAGIRI: The Union Finance Ministry letter to the Tamil Nadu government, asking it to stop incentives for farmers, has drawn condemnation from the CPI.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters in Denkanikottai, “The union government is acting against farmers. While it waived off tax to corporate companies, it is now asking the state government to stop providing incentive to farmers. Incentive will support the farmers to increase production, of which the excess can be exported and people will get rice at lesser prices. The letter sent by union finance minister to Tamil Nadu is condemnable.”

He also took part in the election campaign for Thalli CPI candidate and sitting MLA T Ramachandran. Similarly, Ramachandran campaigned at Kodakarai in Doddamanju panchayat and Bettamugilalam panchayat and said that it was because of him that the government arts and science college was brought to Thalli and Denkanikottai, to support the higher education of students in tribal areas. Further, he said more road works and house pattas were given during his tenure as MLA.

He further pointed that his efforts brought health sub centres in Bettamugilalam panchayat, adding that more buses will be operated post election.

It may be noted that Ramachandran has also conducted community baby showers for about 3,000 women in the past five years in Bettamugilalam and other panchayats in Kelamangalam block in Thalli constituency.

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