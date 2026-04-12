INTERVIEW | 'DMK that gave way to BJP in Tamil Nadu': Edappadi K Palaniswami

Did you see any key lessons from the defeat in 2021 Assembly elections? If yes, what measures have you taken towards course correction?

We implemented various welfare schemes for the people and implemented several developmental measures for Tamil Nadu’s growth. There is no denying that it was a slight set back in the last election. For the past five years, as the principal opposition party, we have functioned in line with public sentiments. The people have now realised what a mistake it was to vote for the DMK and place them in power instead of voting for us. The rule of the Two Leaves will blossom on May 4!

You accuse the DMK government of stalling the schemes launched during the AIADMK’s tenure. Can you point out three schemes that you think are important and have been stopped?

The gold-for-thali scheme, 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics, two-wheelers for working women at subsidised cost! These are people’s welfare schemes. Besides these — the Kudimaramathu (community tank restoration) scheme, the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river-linking project, the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme Phase 2 — I can keep listing sector after sector of schemes that were stopped.

After leaving the BJP alliance in 2023, you repeatedly said that you would never ally with that party again. Now, you say this “electoral” alliance has been formed as unseating the DMK from power is of utmost importance. Can this be interpreted as an acknowledgement that there are ideological contradictions between the AIADMK, which represents the sentiments of the people of a state, and the BJP, a national party?

Why did the DMK, which allied with the BJP in 1999, left the alliance in 2004? There is an ulterior motive in asking about our alliance instead of asking the same to the DMK, which has been looting together with the national party of Congress for over 20 years. To rid Tamil Nadu from the grip of dynastic politics and corruption, we have once again joined hands with the like-minded BJP. When I was the CM earlier, we worked together with the central government and implemented several welfare schemes. I think CM MK Stalin, who has realised that the people’s support for our alliance is leading to his defeat, is sowing such questions and doubts through people like you.

The leaders of other parties in your alliance refer to the coalition the NDA. The DMK says this itself is an indication of the dominance exerted by the BJP?

I view this only as the antics of a circus clown. The false propaganda of a comedian Stalin, who is running his politics by being a slave to the Congress and by treating other smaller parties as bonded labourers, will not work with the people!

How do you see the entry of actor Vijay into politics? There is a view that young voters are moving away from the Dravidian parties and this may affect the AIADMK as well.

How can you categorically state that a new political entrant will affect only the AIADMK’s chances? Are you saying that the DMK has pushed actor Vijay into politics specifically to hurt the AIADMK? No matter how many new parties enter the fray, the victory of the NDA led by the AIADMK cannot be stopped. We will win the upcoming election and form the government of Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (late CM and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa)!