Kamal Haasan to begin poll campaign from April 17, after conclusion of Stalin's tour

CHENNAI: As part of the DMK-led alliance’s outreach ahead of the Assembly election, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin will commence the fifth phase of his election campaign tour in Tiruvallur on April 13.

According to a release, Stalin has been campaigning across Tamil Nadu since March 31, seeking votes for candidates of the DMK and its allies. The next phase of his campaign will begin with a public meeting near the Government Medical College Road in Tiruvallur at 5 pm on Monday, covering constituencies including Tiruvallur, Gummidipoondi, Ponneri, Tiruttani, Poonamallee and Avadi.

Later in the evening, he will address a meeting in Ranipet, engaging voters from Arakkonam, Sholingur and Arcot segments. On April 14, Stalin is scheduled to campaign in Vellore and Tirupattur, followed by visits to Karimangalam and Salem on April 15.

The tour will conclude on April 16 with public meetings in Namakkal and Perambalur, covering several constituencies in western and central Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the DMK released actor and MNM president Kamal Haasan’s campaign schedule. According to the schedule, the actor will campaign at Harbour, Kolathur, Perambur and Villivakkam Assembly constituencies on April 17.