PMK founder Ramadoss collapses after Salem rally, hospitalised

SALEM: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss collapsed on Sunday night after attending a public meeting in Salem and was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The meeting was held at Pallapatti in the Salem West Assembly constituency, where sitting MLA Arul is seeking re-election for a second term.

The 86-year-old had participated in the meeting to campaign in support of the candidate and, in his address, appealed to the public to extend their support and ensure Arul’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Senior party leaders, including G.K. Mani, his daughter and the faction’s working president, Srikanthi Parasuraman and other functionaries, were present at the event.

Following the meeting, Ramadoss was scheduled to travel to Muthunaickenpatti to address another public gathering later in the night. After concluding the Salem programme, he proceeded towards his vehicle to leave for the next venue.

At that point, while being assisted by party cadres, Ramadoss suddenly collapsed, leading to panic among party workers and supporters gathered at the venue. Cadres immediately rushed to his aid as arrangements were made for medical assistance.

An ambulance was immediately arranged, and he was shifted to a private hospital in Salem. Doctors admitted him for treatment, and he remains under medical care.