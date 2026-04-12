Premalatha will care for Vriddhachalam like family, says son during poll campaign

CUDDALORE: Soundarapandian Vijayakanth, son of DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, who is contesting from the Vriddhachalam Assembly constituency, canvassed in support of his mother on Saturday.

He visited the Nawab Jamia Masjid in Vriddhachalam, where mosque president Mohamed Mustafa received him.

Addressing members of the jamaat, Soundarapandian said, “You are aware of how close my father Vijayakanth was to the Muslim community. One of his close friends also belonged to the Islamic faith. Due to his affection for Islam, he initially named me Sowkath Ali. But, it was later changed to Soundarapandian due to issues related to the passport and other documents.”

He said, “Just as you ensured my father’s victory in 2006, you should ensure my mother’s victory in 2026. She will do good for you. Like a woman taking care of her family, she will take care of this constituency. She will cradle you in a golden plate.”

“I will campaign not only in Vriddhachalam but also for the victory of all candidates, as my brother is contesting from Virudhunagar. This secular alliance will win,” Soundarapandian added.