Quizzed on past vows, DMK MLA says ‘don’t need votes’

TIRUCHY: DMK’s Manachanallur candidate S Kathiravan, who has landed himself in a controversy following his remarks linked to the alleged kidney theft at the hospital run by his family, was allegedly seen scolding a youth during an election campaign in Sholanganallur on Friday night. The youth had raised concerns about water scarcity in a local lake.

A video of the incident was widely shared online by Saturday.

Sources said Kathiravan, who is contesting from Manachanallur for the second time, was campaigning when the youth questioned him about an earlier promise of bringing water to the lake.

In the video, Kathiravan is purportedly heard saying, “There is a difference between the Pullambadi canal and the Sholanganallur lake. Officials have already inspected the lake. As it requires substantial funds, the work cannot be undertaken without government approval.”

As the youth continued to press his point, Kathiravan retorted, “You need not vote for me, I don’t need your vote.”

BJP ex-state president K Annamalai condemned Kathiravan for his “arrogance”. In a post on X, Annamalai said the true colours of ruling party representatives are usually seen after election, but in this case Kathiravan had revealed himself before a victory.