TN CM Stalin alleges Centre using women’s quota to reduce state representation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of betraying southern states, alleging it was using the proposed women’s reservation to justify reducing Tamil Nadu’s representation.

He claimed the Centre was effectively penalising states like Tamil Nadu that successfully implemented population control measures and contributed significantly to national growth.

Addressing an election rally in Paramakudi, Stalin said democratic forces across the country would oppose the move and questioned whether AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami had the courage to challenge what he called an injustice.

Further, speaking on fishermen's welfare, he said growing seaweed would be encouraged, and without directly naming Sri Lanka, he asserted that the Union government would be urged to take back Katchatheevu.

He announced that buses earmarked for fare-free travel for women will be increased after forming the Dravidian model 2.0 government.

Hailing his government's schemes as initiatives that find a place in history, he said such programmes also create new history.

In fare-free bus travel scheme for women, in 1,800 days, women have undertaken more than 935 crore trips. He said the election superstar was DMK's manifesto and underlined the Rs 8,000 coupon to buy home appliances.

During his morning walk, the chief minister interacted with the people in Paramakudi and sought votes from them.

(With inputs from PTI)