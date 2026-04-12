Vanathi’s treatment to go on for at least three days, hospital says

COIMBATORE: BJP’s Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, who was hospitalised after experiencing swelling on her leg while campaigning, has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and must undergo treatment for at least three days, a release from the hospital stated.

Vanathi started campaigning on April 7 after filing her nomination papers, and on Friday afternoon, she was admitted to the Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Limited (KMCH).

The hospital administration said she was admitted for a mild infection in the right leg.

“While receiving treatment, she developed a mild allergic reaction to one of the medications and was shifted to the ICU for observation at 8 pm on Friday. Now she is conscious and feeling much better. However, she requires treatment for at least three to four days for complete recovery,” the release stated. BJP sources said the campaign tour programme for Coimbatore North will be revised, and additional attention will be given to the constituency.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke with Vanathi on the phone and wished her a speedy recovery.