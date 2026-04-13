AIADMK-led NDA will push Tamil Nadu towards regression, says DyCM Udayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin warned on Monday that the AIADMK-led NDA would push the state towards regression if given power. He urged the public to make a wise decision by supporting the DMK alliance to maintain the state's growth momentum.

He further stated that the people should reject the AIADMK in the Assembly election as it had "conspired" to halt the monthly entitlement scheme for women heads of families.

"Prove in this election that the AIADMK and its ally the BJP have no space in Tamil Nadu. Annihilate them in the polls, and wisely choose the DMK to sustain the pace of growth in the state," the DMK youth wing secretary said while addressing a poll campaign here in support of party candidates: Lakshmanan for Villupuram and Gowtham Dravidamani, who is contesting from Vanur Assembly constituency.

He said the DMK would launch the Rs 8,000 coupon scheme for homemakers immediately after it formed the government.

"During the previous election we won four out of seven seats in this district. Ensure we secure all the seven assembly constituencies this time," Udhayanidhi urged.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23.

(With inputs from PTI)