“Kanimozhi pushes ‘Dravidian model’ in Tirunelveli; BJP hits back”

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi campaigned in the Tirunelveli constituency in support of party candidate Subramanian, urging voters to back the “Rising Sun” symbol and continue the current government’s development agenda.

Kanimozhi, in her address, highlighted that the state government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has fulfilled several of its key electoral promises. She pointed to welfare schemes targeting women, students, and farmers, stating that these initiatives have delivered tangible benefits across Tamil Nadu and would be expanded further if the party is re-elected.

She also criticised the BJP-led government for introducing the NEET exam and the National Education Policy, alleging that they adversely affect students in Tamil Nadu and limit their opportunities. She further accused the AIADMK-BJP alliance, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, of failing to stand up for the state’s rights.

Kanimozhi emphasised the importance of education, social welfare, and inclusive growth, citing schemes such as financial assistance for students, skill development programmes, and employment support.

As per the release, she also outlined infrastructure and development projects planned for Tirunelveli, including initiatives aimed at boosting industrial growth, improving transport facilities, and strengthening healthcare services.

Concluding her speech, she urged voters to support the DMK to continue the “Dravidian model” of governance and ensure development, social justice, and the protection of Tamil Nadu’s rights.

Meanwhile, Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP candidate from the Mylapore constituency, launched a sharp attack on the DMK while campaigning for the upcoming polls.

“…Basic amenities are lacking in the centre of Chennai. You cannot imagine that there is such backwardness in the constituency… I have noted all the problems which they have faced and they will be rectified… We are expecting more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu…”

On the DMK, she said, “They always lie. You can go and ask people. When did the MLA come here in the last 5 years, and what problems were solved? It is not only Mylapore, it is there in all constituencies. So, DMK cannot claim development at all. There are corruption charges against more than 11 ministers… Everything should be curtailed and NDA should come to power. In Mylapore, there should be a change of MLA. I will be a sister of Mylapore.”

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)