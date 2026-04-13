Ahead of TN polls, Nabin courts faith and fires salvo at DMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, on Monday met NDA leaders in Thanjavur ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

Earlier in the day, Nabin offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Speaking to the media, Nabin said that having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi brings "unique strength and energy," adding that India’s spiritual traditions continue to inspire thoughts, ideals, and actions while wishing prosperity for all citizens.

He said, "Having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi, and given its history's unique place in Indian history, certainly brings a unique strength and energy... The place of our Hindu deities is reflected in our thoughts, our ideals, and our actions."

"I wish that all the people of Tamil Nadu and the entire country may have good luck and prosperity in their homes. Indians are proud that our history has contained such things that inspire our spiritual resolve to move forward," he added.

A day earlier, Nabin expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu, will defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming Assembly polls. He alleged that the state government is "the most corrupt in the country."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, potentially turning the contest into a three-way fight.

(With inputs from ANI)