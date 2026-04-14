VCK bets on women’s quota, anti-honour killing law in TN poll manifesto

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday released the party’s manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, outlining key promises including 50 percent reservation for women and a special law to prevent honour killings.

Speaking at the party headquarters, Thirumavalavan said the manifesto had been prepared with a focus on 12 major areas of governance and social reform.

“We have released the election manifesto, giving importance to 12 key aspects. A bilingual policy is essential in Tamil Nadu. A special law must be enacted to prevent honour killings. Additional facilities must be created in the healthcare and education sectors. Providing 50% reservation for women is a major feature in VCK’s election manifesto,” he said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering all 234 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Thirumavalavan said the party’s vision is aimed at bringing “social change based on ideological principles.”

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the party is attempting to steer the country towards conservatism and impose the idea of “One Nation, One Culture” in a planned manner.

“The BJP is attempting to take the country towards conservatism. It is trying to impose the idea of ‘One Nation, One Culture’ in a planned manner,” he said.

Raising concerns over parliamentary proceedings, he also criticised the timing of a special Parliament session linked to women’s reservation and delimitation.

“The BJP is conducting a special Parliament session regarding women’s reservation and parliamentary delimitation, but holding it at a time when several states are facing elections raises suspicion. At this time, they are allegedly planning it in such a way that opposition MPs do not have the majority,” Thirumavalavan said.

He added, “We insist that the session should be held after the elections, but established norms are being violated. So far, details about what bills will be introduced or what discussions will take place in Parliament have not been disclosed.”

He further alleged that the Election Commission is not functioning independently.

“The Election Commission is not functioning independently; it is operating under the control of the BJP. That is why changes involving top officials like the Chief Secretary and DGP are taking place. However, the Election Commission has never previously made such changes involving senior officials. The BJP-led fascist government is using the Election Commission as it wishes. Punishing government officials in Tamil Nadu under the assumption that they support the DMK is unacceptable in any way. We strongly condemn this,” he said.

Addressing speculation over alliance dynamics, Thirumavalavan clarified his remarks on DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, saying there was no rift.

“There is no issue with the actions of DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth. At that time, as the leader of the alliance, Chief Minister MK Stalin should have made the announcement. I only made a mention during my speech. Some are trying to deliberately create problems within the alliance. There is no resentment among party workers regarding this,” he said.

He also took aim at actor-turned-politician Vijay, alleging that his political approach indirectly benefits rival parties.

“Actor Vijay, in the name of opposing the DMK, is acting in a way that benefits the AIADMK and BJP. Vijay’s political actions and strategies are strengthening the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Even though he knows he cannot come to power in this election, he says the DMK should be removed. By removing the DMK, it effectively helps install the BJP-AIADMK alliance—this is the message Vijay is indirectly conveying,” he said.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the National Democratic Alliance led by the AIADMK, with the BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), potentially turning the contest into a three-cornered fight.

(With inputs from ANI)