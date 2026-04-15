Stalin’s Salem show of strength signals DMK’s Kongu push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M. K. Stalin on Wednesday led a roadshow in Salem as part of his ongoing election campaign in the western region of the state seeking votes for the Secular Progressive Alliance.
With delimitation emerging as a central theme in his recent campaign speeches, Stalin used the march to reiterate concerns over the potential impact of population-based seat redistribution on southern states. The roadshow also served as a display of alliance cohesion, with key leaders joining him in the procession, including Premalatha Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, signalling a united front ahead of the الانتخابات.
The nearly two-kilometre march through prominent stretches of Salem drew a large turnout of DMK cadres and supporters of alliance partners. Party flags, drumbeats and slogans marked the procession as it moved through the city, with crowds lining both sides of the route and gathering on terraces to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Stalin acknowledged supporters along the way, waving and interacting with the public, while party volunteers worked to manage the swelling crowds. The event is being viewed as part of the DMK’s concerted push to energise its base and expand its outreach in western Tamil Nadu.
The western region of the state, commonly known as the Kongu belt, has historically posed a challenge for the DMK, with the AIADMK maintaining a strong organisational presence and social support base there over the years. Even in elections where the DMK has performed strongly across Tamil Nadu, its strike rate in the west has lagged behind other regions, reflecting entrenched political loyalties and local dynamics that have traditionally favoured its rivals.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, while the DMK returned to power with a comfortable majority statewide, its performance in western Tamil Nadu remained relatively modest compared to its gains elsewhere. The party secured a limited share of seats in the region, underscoring the continued influence of the AIADMK and the competitive nature of the electoral landscape in districts such as Salem, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur.
Against this backdrop, the DMK has sharpened its focus on the region in the current campaign, treating it as a key battleground. Senior leaders have been deployed extensively across constituencies to strengthen the party’s organisational network and improve voter outreach. The leadership is also seeking to consolidate support by highlighting governance initiatives and welfare measures, while banking on alliance arithmetic to make inroads into segments where it has historically struggled.
The Salem roadshow is part of this broader strategy, aimed not only at mobilising cadres but also at signalling the party’s intent to expand its footprint in a region that could play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome.
(With inputs from PTI)