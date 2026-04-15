Stalin’s Salem show of strength signals DMK’s Kongu push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M. K. Stalin on Wednesday led a roadshow in Salem as part of his ongoing election campaign in the western region of the state seeking votes for the Secular Progressive Alliance.

With delimitation emerging as a central theme in his recent campaign speeches, Stalin used the march to reiterate concerns over the potential impact of population-based seat redistribution on southern states. The roadshow also served as a display of alliance cohesion, with key leaders joining him in the procession, including Premalatha Vijayakanth and Kamal Haasan, signalling a united front ahead of the الانتخابات.

The nearly two-kilometre march through prominent stretches of Salem drew a large turnout of DMK cadres and supporters of alliance partners. Party flags, drumbeats and slogans marked the procession as it moved through the city, with crowds lining both sides of the route and gathering on terraces to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Stalin acknowledged supporters along the way, waving and interacting with the public, while party volunteers worked to manage the swelling crowds. The event is being viewed as part of the DMK’s concerted push to energise its base and expand its outreach in western Tamil Nadu.