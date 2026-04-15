TVK president Vijay warns delimitation Bill will dilute southern states’ voice in Parliament

CHENNAI: C Joseph Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, calling it a “discriminatory action” that would drastically reduce southern states’ representation in Parliament.

In a statement posted on X, while welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill, Vijay warned that if the 131st Amendment Bill is passed, the proportional disparity between the representation of southern states and northern states will widen drastically.

“If that happens, the representation of southern states in matters of framing laws related to language, culture and state rights, and in shaping the Union government's policies, will diminish, while that of northern states will increase. As a result, the voice of southern people, particularly of Tamil Nadu, which has fully adhered to the Union government's directives, will not be heard in Parliament,” Vijay said in a post on X.