TVK president Vijay warns delimitation Bill will dilute southern states’ voice in Parliament

CHENNAI: C Joseph Vijay, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday opposed the proposed delimitation exercise through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, calling it a “discriminatory action” that would drastically reduce southern states’ representation in Parliament.
In a statement posted on X, while welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill, Vijay warned that if the 131st Amendment Bill is passed, the proportional disparity between the representation of southern states and northern states will widen drastically.
“If that happens, the representation of southern states in matters of framing laws related to language, culture and state rights, and in shaping the Union government's policies, will diminish, while that of northern states will increase. As a result, the voice of southern people, particularly of Tamil Nadu, which has fully adhered to the Union government's directives, will not be heard in Parliament,” Vijay said in a post on X.
Vijay also claimed that the Bill amounts to “punishing” a state that complied with the Union government's population control directives for decades, while “rewarding” states that did not follow them.
Expressing concerns over fiscal devolution, Vijay said the change in the proportion of parliamentary constituencies would have a cascading effect on financial allocations to states.
“Tamil Nadu and other states have already been at the receiving end in fiscal devolution, as the state government has repeatedly accused the Union government,” he said.
He added that the Union government has not been providing adequate funds and schemes to the state even during regular Budget presentations.
“In such a scenario, once delimitation is carried out, funds for population-based schemes are likely to shrink further,” he said.
Vijay urged the Union government to drop the move to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and demanded that the existing arrangement be continued.