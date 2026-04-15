Woman dies by suicide after public assault over poll freebies in Tiruchy; kin stage protest

TIRUCHY: A 23-year-old woman from Valaikattai near Manachanallur in Tiruchy died by suicide on Tuesday night after reportedly being publicly abused and assaulted by local DMK functionaries over election freebies, prompting protests by her family and residents seeking immediate arrests.
Her relatives and locals staged a road blockade on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those named in the complaint and registration of a case.
According to a complaint filed by her mother, C. Illayarani (45), on Wednesday with Kollidam police, the deceased, Sindhuja, had initially questioned party workers for not providing her a tiffin box that was being distributed during campaign outreach.
"They gave it to others after checking ration cards but ignored my daughter saying she was not their supporter," Illayarani alleged in the complaint, naming seven persons. Family members said Sindhuja had eventually received the tiffin box.
However, when she reportedly said she would raise the issue with Manachanallur DMK candidate S. Kathiravan during his campaign visit, she was abused in obscene language and assaulted in public on Tuesday by the functionaries and their wives.
"She was humiliated in front of everyone. She couldn’t bear the shame," her mother stated while addressing the media.
The family further said that she was upset with her husband, Prashanth, for not confronting the accused immediately. Following an argument later that night, she reportedly locked herself inside the house and died by suicide.
On Wednesday, over 50 relatives and residents blocked the Tiruchy–Salem highway, disrupting traffic for nearly an hour, with vehicles lined up for up to five kilometres.
Police officials led by Deputy Superintendent Rajmohan of Lalgudi subdivision held talks with the protesters and assured action, after which the agitation was withdrawn.
However, no FIR had been registered as of Wednesday evening. She is survived by her husband and a three-year-old girl child.
Meanwhile, TVK leader C. Joseph Vijay, in a post on X, criticised the DMK and demanded immediate arrests.
In a post on X, BJP leader K. Annamalai alleged that DMK workers abused and attacked the woman and demanded their immediate arrest.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)