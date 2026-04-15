Woman dies by suicide after public assault over poll freebies in Tiruchy; kin stage protest

TIRUCHY: A 23-year-old woman from Valaikattai near Manachanallur in Tiruchy died by suicide on Tuesday night after reportedly being publicly abused and assaulted by local DMK functionaries over election freebies, prompting protests by her family and residents seeking immediate arrests.

Her relatives and locals staged a road blockade on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those named in the complaint and registration of a case.

According to a complaint filed by her mother, C. Illayarani (45), on Wednesday with Kollidam police, the deceased, Sindhuja, had initially questioned party workers for not providing her a tiffin box that was being distributed during campaign outreach.

"They gave it to others after checking ration cards but ignored my daughter saying she was not their supporter," Illayarani alleged in the complaint, naming seven persons. Family members said Sindhuja had eventually received the tiffin box.

However, when she reportedly said she would raise the issue with Manachanallur DMK candidate S. Kathiravan during his campaign visit, she was abused in obscene language and assaulted in public on Tuesday by the functionaries and their wives.