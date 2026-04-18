Anbumani's daughters cry at campaign, call GK Mani a traitor

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss' daughters broke down in tears while campaigning at Eriyur as they recalled the recent rift in the party.

The two sisters, Sangamithra Ramadoss and Sanjuthra Ramadoss, cried while urging people not to vote for the Congress candidate for the Pennagaram constituency, GKM Tamilkumaran.

They accused the candidate's father, GK Mani, of creating a rift in their family and the party and called him a traitor.

The sisters have been meeting with voters across the Dharmapuri constituency over the past week soliciting votes for Sowmiya Anbumani. Sowmiya is in the poll fray from the Dharmapuri Assembly seat.

In the meeting at Eriyur, Sangamithra said, "We had come to Dharmapuri to support our mother Sowmiya Anbumani. But we had to come here because of GK Mani. He has ruined our family. My grandfather (Dr S Ramadoss) does not even talk to us. I had a child five months ago, but he has not once enquired about the baby or me. GK Mani has kept him away from us."