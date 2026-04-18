Anbumani's daughters cry at campaign, call GK Mani a traitor

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss' daughters broke down in tears while campaigning at Eriyur as they recalled the recent rift in the party.
The two sisters, Sangamithra Ramadoss and Sanjuthra Ramadoss, cried while urging people not to vote for the Congress candidate for the Pennagaram constituency, GKM Tamilkumaran.
They accused the candidate's father, GK Mani, of creating a rift in their family and the party and called him a traitor.
The sisters have been meeting with voters across the Dharmapuri constituency over the past week soliciting votes for Sowmiya Anbumani. Sowmiya is in the poll fray from the Dharmapuri Assembly seat.
In the meeting at Eriyur, Sangamithra said, "We had come to Dharmapuri to support our mother Sowmiya Anbumani. But we had to come here because of GK Mani. He has ruined our family. My grandfather (Dr S Ramadoss) does not even talk to us. I had a child five months ago, but he has not once enquired about the baby or me. GK Mani has kept him away from us."
Lashing out against the DMK, Sangamithra said, "GK Mani and his son Tamilkumaran are happy. They want us to suffer. The DMK has gifted this constituency to Tamilkumaran for GK Mani's role in the division of the PMK and our family. Everyone knows that the DMK was involved in the decision to fielding Tamilkumaran as a candidate of the Congress."
Further taking a jibe at GK Mani, Sangamithra said, "GK Mani is the incumbent MLA of Pennagaram constituency. He is never here; as he does not want to face the people, he comes disguised at midnight. He is scared. They must be scared; they should never come to power, they must be chased away. They are trying to fool you. They will never do anything for the welfare of the people; they will not even meet you. We urge the people to seek justice for us by choosing Padi Selvam as the MLA."
(Padi Selvam is the candidate of the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss.)